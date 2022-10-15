Left Menu

Indian Army organises free CLAT coaching classes in Kashmir

The Indian Army has started two-and-a-half-month long (Common Law Admission Test) CLAT free coaching classes for the aspirants under in Pohrupet at Qaziabad Institution of Education, Karalgund in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 08:05 IST
Indian Army organises free CLAT coaching classes in Kashmir
Students in Kashmir's Kupwara attending coaching classes by Indian Army (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has started two-and-a-half-month long (Common Law Admission Test) CLAT free coaching classes for the aspirants under in Pohrupet at Qaziabad Institution of Education, Karalgund in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. The aim of these coaching classes is to help underprivileged students in their studies and prepare them for the upcoming CLAT examination, which is scheduled on December 18, 2022.

A total of 21 students including nine girls are attending this coaching capsule at Qaziabad Institute of Education, Karalgund in the Kupwara district. Ashiq Hussian Lone, the owner and the co-organiser of the institute told ANI that the complete course is being provided to the student free of cost.

"We provide coaching to classes 11, 12, medical and the Foundation course for class 10th. The complete course is free of cost. We aim to make the students worthy enough of getting into the top universities in the country." The selection of students for these classes was done very stringently and extensively via screening, preliminary tests and personal interviews.

The CLAT tutorial comprises three-hour afternoon classes with a series of tests on a weekly basis. The core group of faculty consists of seven teachers and a coordinator to mentor and monitor the students. The students lauded the efforts taken by the Indian Army to educate the younger generation and urged them for organizing such tutorials in the future for the engagement of youth.

One of the students named Syed Faheem Geelani said, "We are getting the opportunity to prepare for the CLAT exam. Many poor students are also benefitting from this. We are very thankful to the government for providing us with this opportunity." "If we would have gone to any private coaching centre, we would have to pay Rs 30,000. But, here we are getting to prepare for the CLAT examination free of cost. We are very thankful to the Indian Army for organising this," another student named Mohsin Amreen said.

Theythanked the Indian Army and said that such programmes motivate students to progress while promoting education in the Valley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022