2 arrested for cyber fraud through fake KYC links in Telangana

Two persons were arrested for cyber fraud as they allegedly duped people by sending fake KYC links to update bank accounts, Telangana Police said on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 08:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested for cyber fraud as they allegedly duped people by sending fake KYC links to update bank accounts, Telangana Police said on Friday. As per the Rachakonda Commissionerate, the accused were identified as Bhagwan Sahya Sharma hailing from Jaipur, and Sachin Saini, also a resident of Jaipur.

According to a statement by the Commissionerate, the complainant in his complaint stated that he received a text message, "Dear SBI user your SBI Net banking will be blocked today please click here on the link immediately (by mentioning the link) and update your PAN CARD". Believing in the text, he clicked on the given link and entered his complete details such as internet banking username, password, PAN card and Date of Birth, after which he received several OTPs. On entering the same in the link he lost a huge amount of Rs 4,99,989. "Further the complainant also received a call from an unknown number who impersonated as SBI customer support and made the complainant to install the "Quick Support app" stating reasons to complete his 'KYC' and also refunding the amount. After the installation of the App, he again lost an amount of Rs 3,99,979. thus cheated the victim to a total amount of Rs 8,99,968," a police statement added.

During the police investigation, it is revealed that the accused persons who stay in Karmatanr, Jamtara, Jharkhand operating remotely by managing to send several links to gullible people. "The amounts in the credit card were processed through the payment gateways of Jayshree Pay and Razor Pay. Further, the A1 and A2 withdrew the money and deposited the cash in their personal bank accounts," the statement said.

During the course of the investigation, based on the technical evidence collected, the team proceeded to Jaipur and arrested the accused persons and brought them to Hyderabad on a transit remand and sent them to judicial custody. The police seized three mobile phones, six credit cards, four debit cards, one voter id and Rs 50,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

