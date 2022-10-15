Left Menu

Six arrested in murder of history-sheeter in Hyderabad

Telangana Police arrested six persons for allegedly being involved in the murder of a history-sheeter in Hyderabad, the police said on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:10 IST
Telangana Police arrested six persons for allegedly being involved in the murder of a history-sheeter in Hyderabad, the police said on Friday. According to a statement by Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad City, deceased Syed Bakhteyar Agha Qureshi was a history-sheeter of Rein Bazar PS, Hyderabad Commissionerate. He was involved in several criminal cases. In the year 2016, a rowdy sheet was opened by Rein Bazar Police.

The arrested persons in the case were identified as K Anand Agarwal, Mohd Abdul Anser, Mirza Faiz Ali Baig, Syed Yousuf, Azher, Md Shoeb Ur Rahman, while two are absconding which include one Abdul Ghani and Momina. "The accused A1 was involved in the murder case of PS Moghalpura and subsequently, Rowdy Sheet was opened against him at Moghalpura PS and transferred Rowdy sheet to PS Shalibanda and is being maintained. A-2 in the dacoity case in Malkajgiri, A3 & A5 was involved in many cases," said the statement.

According to the police, Anand was an associate of Mohd Parvez who is a rowdy sheeter of Jawahar Nagar P.S. The police recovered four knives, two vehicles and five cell phones.

"On receipt of credible information, on October 14, the South Zone Task Force along with Bhavani Nagar Police apprehended 06 accused in Cr. No.172/2022 U/s 302 IPC of PS Bhavani Nagar and being produced before the court," the statement said. (ANI)

