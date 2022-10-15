Left Menu

UP: 4 injured after building roof collapses in Aligarh

Four people sustained injuries after the roof of a building collapsed in Aligarh in the early hours of Saturday.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 08:14 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people sustained injuries after the roof of a building collapsed in Aligarh in the early hours of Saturday. The rescue operation is underway and no deaths have been reported so far. The injured have been reported to be stable.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said that a team of doctors and fire teams have reached the spot. "There was a godown inside the weak building. No family resided here, as per the information, four people went inside to carry some goods out when the incident occurred. All the injured ones are hospitalized and stable now," DM Indra Vikram Singh said.

The official informed that more teams would be deployed on the spot if there is a need. "The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to ascertain if anyone is still inside the building. Four bulldozers, Six ambulances, a doctors' team, and police and fire teams are present on the spot. More can be deployed as per need. No deaths have been reported yet," he informed.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

