Haryana: Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

A massive fire broke out at an auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram in the early hours of Saturday. The fire erupted in the Bilaspur Industrial area. On information, fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

