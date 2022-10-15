Left Menu

Haryana: Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

A massive fire broke out at an auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram in the early hours of Saturday.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 08:21 IST
Haryana: Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram
Visuals from Gurugram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at an auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram in the early hours of Saturday. The fire erupted in the Bilaspur Industrial area. On information, fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Builder booked for duping people in Haryana's Gurugram: Police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022