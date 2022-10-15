Left Menu

Delhi: PM Modi to chair CSIR society meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society in Delhi today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 08:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society in Delhi today. All the members of the CSIR Society have been invited to the meeting. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Piyush Goyal and Jitendra Singh will be present in the meeting.

The CSIR is a Society under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology and the Prime Minister is the Society's President. The CSIR Society comprises eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of scientific ministries. The Society meets annually to review CSIR activities and deliberate on its future programmes.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, CSIR's research efforts are now mainly focused on green energy technologies, STI (science, technology and innovation) interventions to generate employment and raise income levels in rural India. The Ministry statement said strengthening self-reliance across industrial sectors, facilitating infrastructure developments, and developing critical science and technology human resources are also the mandate of CSIR. The research and development conglomerate is adopting Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platforms for its scientific pursuits.

CSIR has strengthened its engagement with the industry, leading to increased industry partnership and collaboration in CSIR-funded projects. In addition to the PPP model, being practised in Energy Theme, few CSIR labs have facilitated sustainable start-ups to promote CSIR technologies pertinent to agri-bio-nutritech, speciality chemicals, aerospace and healthcare themes, said the Science and Technology Ministry statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

