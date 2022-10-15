Man impersonating Air Force officer caught at Delhi airport
A man impersonating an Indian Air Force officer was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 09:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A man impersonating an Indian Air Force officer was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to Delhi Police, the man was posing as a Wing Commander of Indian Air Force at IGI Airport on Thursday.
He was then arrested by Delhi Police and two uniforms were recovered from his possession. The man was produced in Court on Friday and was sent to five days police remand.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Air Force
- Delhi
- Court
- Delhi Police
- Air Force
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jamia student shot at inside Delhi hospital after brawl at university
Jamia student shot at in Delhi hospital: Police register FIR
Delhi govt will install 233 anti-smog guns, 150 mobile anti-smog guns to curb pollution: Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces 15-point winter action plan for curbing pollution.
Delhi Golf Club League: Shiva Motocorp make perfect start on Day-1