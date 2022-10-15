Left Menu

Man impersonating Air Force officer caught at Delhi airport

A man impersonating an Indian Air Force officer was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 09:58 IST
Man impersonating Air Force officer caught at Delhi airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man impersonating an Indian Air Force officer was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to Delhi Police, the man was posing as a Wing Commander of Indian Air Force at IGI Airport on Thursday.

He was then arrested by Delhi Police and two uniforms were recovered from his possession. The man was produced in Court on Friday and was sent to five days police remand.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022