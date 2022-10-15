Left Menu

Smriti Van chronicles Gujarat's resilience: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness that people are visiting Smriti Van in Bhuj to pay tribute to those tragically lost in the earthquake of 2001.

Smriti Van (Twitter/@InfoGujarat). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness that people are visiting Smriti Van in Bhuj to pay tribute to those tragically lost in the earthquake of 2001. "Happy to see this. Smriti Van is a tribute to those we tragically lost in the Earthquake of 2001. It also chronicles Gujarat's resilience," PM Modi tweeted on Friday in a reply to a tweet by Gujarat Information

"The coming months will be a great time to visit Kutch. There's the Rann Utsav and now there's Smriti Van also," the Prime Minister added. More than 5000 people have visited Smriti Van since it was inaugurated.

PM Modi had inaugurated the Smritivan memorial earlier in August which is built in memory of those who lost their lives in the earthquake of 2001. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

