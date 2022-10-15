Left Menu

Diwali: Kota subdivision comes up with lottery scheme to promote clay lamp sales

Eighteen gram panchyats in Kanwas subdivision will distribute 10,000 coupons among local artisans and also provide them with a place to sell their wares in the village.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 15-10-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 11:02 IST
The administration in at least 18 gram panchyats of the district has come up with a novel way to promote the sale of clay products and lamps made by local 'kumbhkar' (clay artisans) this Diwali.

Officials in Kanwas subdivision hope their innovative thinking will not only encourage an eco-friendly Diwali celebration by discarding foreign products but also improve sales of wares made by local artisans.

As part of the initiative, the administration has come up with a lottery system with prizes such as a fridge, two coolers, clocks and helmets worth Rs 50,000 on offer. Customers who purchase more than 20 clay lamps or products will be given a lucky coupon for a draw, which will take place after Diwali. Eighteen gram panchyats in Kanwas subdivision will distribute 10,000 coupons among local artisans and also provide them with a place to sell their wares in the village. Public announcements regarding the lottery will also be made in the gram panchyat areas. Kanwas Subdivisional Magistrate Rajesh Daga told PTI that traditional businesses were on the verge of extinction amid competition from foreign products and the local artisans were hardly able to make ends meet. Daga came up with the concept for the lottery and received financial backing from local public representatives and traders. Every gram panchyat of the subdivision has also agreed to contribute Rs 2,000 each, he added. Artisans from outside the subdivisional area will also be included in the lottery scheme and given coupon booklets for customers, Daga said. The administration began distributing the coupon booklets among the artisans on Friday, he added. Kota Collector OP Bunker has also backed the scheme and issued an order to district officials on Wednesday to ensure that artisans selling clay products did not face problems in the markets. Bunker also directed the officials of local bodies not to charge any tax from these artisans.

