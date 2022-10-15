J-K: Terrorists open fire, one injured
One civilian sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire at Choudhary Gund in Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday.
ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
One civilian sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire at Choudhary Gund in Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday.
The injured was shifted to the hospital.
Most details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement