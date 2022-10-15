Left Menu

J-K: Terrorists open fire, one injured

One civilian sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire at Choudhary Gund in Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday.

J-K: Terrorists open fire, one injured
One civilian sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire at Choudhary Gund in Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday.

The injured was shifted to the hospital.

Most details are awaited. (ANI)

