Meghalaya: 3 dreaded criminals arrested from West Garo Hills

Police arrested three dreaded criminals along with arms and ammunition in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district late Friday night, said officials on Saturday.

ANI | Tura (Meghalaya) | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 13:43 IST
The arrested men with recovered items. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Police arrested three dreaded criminals along with arms and ammunition in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district late Friday night, said officials on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, a police team from the West Garo Hills district late Friday night conducted a counter-insurgency operation at the Nikikona village area under Phulbari police station and arrested three dreaded criminals.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from them. Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Garo Hills district, Vivekanand Singh Rathore told ANI that, the operation was launched based on secret information.

"We have arrested three criminals and recovered one pistol, one magazine, three rounds of live ammunition, one Motorcycle bearing registration number ML-08G-4295, one Scooty without registration number, two mobile phones, two SIM cards in possession from them," Vivekanand Singh Rathore said. The arrested persons were identified as Silman R Marak (30 years old), Elias Alom (24 years old) and Nur Hussain (22 years old).

The senior police official said a case has been registered in connection with this and an investigation is on. (ANI)

