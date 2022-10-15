Left Menu

5 J-K government employees terminated for terror, narcotic links

Five Jammu and Kashmir government employees have been terminated from service for terror links, running narco-terror syndicates and aiding proscribed outfits to carry out terror attacks, government sources on Saturday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Five Jammu and Kashmir government employees have been terminated from service for terror links, running narco-terror syndicates and aiding proscribed outfits to carry out terror attacks, government sources on Saturday. The move came as the government is making efforts to detect and weed out terror elements within the system. Several such terror elements were provided jobs through backdoor during previous regimes.

The profiles and names of the terminated personnel include Tanveer Saleem Dar (Constable in the J&K Police). Dar was appointed in 1991and in July 2002, Tanveer managed his posting as 'armourer' in Battalion headquarters. "Investigation into Tanveer's case revealed that he managed this posting to repair the firearms of terrorists discreetly and also arrange ammunition for them. He was known as the most crucial terrorist commander and logistics provider of Lashkar-e-Toiba in Srinagar City. Subsequent investigation revealed that Tanveer was involved in a series of terror attacks in Srinagar City and played a key role in killing MLC Javaid Shalla," said government sources.

Afaq Ahmad Wani who was working as a Manager, at Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Limited, and Iftikhar Andrabi appointed as plantation supervisor were sacked, informed government sources. The government sources also added that Irshad Ahmad Khan who was appointed as an orderly in Jal Shakti Department in 2010 was also terminated from service while Abdul Momin Peer, appointed as an Assistant Lineman in the PHE subdivision in 2014 was also dismissed.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Thursday ordered the ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel citing a lack of performance and involvement in corruption and anti-social activities. (ANI)

