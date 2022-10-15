Women's Asia Cup Final Scoreboard: India vs Sri Lanka

Scoreboard of the women's Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu run out 6 Anushka Sanjeewani run out 2 Harshitha Madavi c Ghosh b Singh 1 Nilakshi de Silva b Gayakwad 4 Hasini Perera c Mandhana b Singh 0 Kavisha Dilhari b Singh 1 Oshadi Ranasinghe b Gayakwad 13 Malsha Shehani c and b Rana 0 Sugandika Kumari b Rana 6 Inoka Ranaweera not out 18 Achini Kulasuriya not out 6 Extras: (W-6) 6 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 65 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-9, 3-9, 4-9, 5-16, 6-18, 7-25, 8-32, 9-43 Bowling: Deepti Sharma 4-0-7-0, Renkua Singh 3-1-5-3, Gayakwad 4-0-16-2, Sneh Rana 4-0-13-2, Hemalatha 3-0-8-0, Shafali Verma 2-0-16-0. MORE PTI TAP TAP

