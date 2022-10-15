Chhattisgarh: Elephant found dead in forest in Raigarh
An elephant was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, an official said on Saturday.
The carcass was found near Khentabahari village under Chhal range on Friday evening and a post-mortem was underway to find the cause of death, said Abhishek Jogawat, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dharamjaigarh division.
Chhattisgarh has reported 45 elephant deaths in the last four years, most of these taking place in northern areas like Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur, and Korea.
The causes range from ailments and age to electrocution, officials said.
