PM Modi chairs CSIR society meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society here on Saturday. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Jitendra Singh were present at the meeting.

The CSIR is a Society under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology and the Prime Minister is the Society's President. The CSIR Society comprises eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of scientific ministries. The Society meets annually to review CSIR activities and deliberate on its future programmes.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, CSIR's research efforts are now mainly focused on green energy technologies, STI (science, technology and innovation) interventions to generate employment and raise income levels in rural India. The Ministry statement said strengthening self-reliance across industrial sectors, facilitating infrastructure developments, and developing critical science and technology human resources are also the mandate of CSIR. The research and development conglomerate is adopting Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platforms for its scientific pursuits.

CSIR has strengthened its engagement with the industry, leading to increased industry partnership and collaboration in CSIR-funded projects. In addition to the PPP model, being practised in Energy Theme, few CSIR labs have facilitated sustainable start-ups to promote CSIR technologies pertinent to agri-bio-nutritech, speciality chemicals, aerospace and healthcare themes, said the Science and Technology Ministry statement. (ANI)

