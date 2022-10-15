Left Menu

"Not justified," says Nalanda Medical College Superintendent about his suspension after Tejashwi visit

Vinay Kumar Singh, suspended Medical Superintendent of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital said that the action taken against him was not justified.

ANI | Nalanda (Bihar) | Updated: 15-10-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 17:28 IST
Suspended medical supretendent Vinay Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vinay Kumar Singh, suspended Medical Superintendent of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital said that the action taken against him was not justified. Vinay Kumar Singh was suspended with immediate effect due to negligence at work after the State Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav paid a surprise visit to the hospital on Friday night.

Singh has been suspended with immediate effect due to negligence at work, administrative incompetence and disobeying departmental instructions. However, Vinod Kumar termed the action baseless and said that the action was not justified.

"The action taken against me is baseless and wrong. Such action is not justified. The health minister has taken an unjust decision. I have given my service for two and a half years in the covid-19 period, even after being affected by corona thrice, risking my life, served in the hospital due to lack of drain jam, drinking water and medicine," Kumar said while talking to ANI. Vinod Kumar Singh further said that Tejashwi Yadav has taken this action without show cause notice, which is not right.

"If Bihar government will not listen to me then I will take recourse to the court," he added. Earlier, taking to Twitter, Yadav said, "Last night, I inspected the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department and senior officials."

He interacted with the patients admitted there and took feedback from health facilities and services. (ANI)

