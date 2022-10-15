Left Menu

Assam CM suggests making tea policy reflective of stakeholders' needs

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:02 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  Country:
  India

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said on Saturday that the Assam government was working on a tea policy as per the requirements of the industry.

Sarma affirmed the government's commitment to the growth of the sector, which is the largest industry in the state.

''Held a meeting to review a draft tea policy & proposed making it more reflective of the needs of stakeholders,'' Sarma tweeted.

''Also suggested making Assam Tea Policy broad-based, aligning with requirements of the industry,'' he added.

As per a presentation made at the meeting, Assam accounts for over 50 percent of the country's tea production and close to 12 percent of the global production.

More than 50 percent of the state's tea is produced by small tea growers. Over 50 lac livelihoods are directly or indirectly impacted by the industry.

More than 1,000 lac kg of tea is exported annually from the state, resulting in earnings of Rs 3,000 crore in foreign exchange for the state exchequer.

