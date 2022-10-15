Left Menu

Turkish mine blast death toll rises to 41 - Erdogan

Authorities said Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident but initial indications were that the blast was caused by firedamp, a term referring to methane in coal mines. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said a fire in the mine was largely contained but fire isolation and cooling efforts were continuing after the incident that took place 350 metres (0.2 miles) below ground.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:16 IST
Turkish mine blast death toll rises to 41 - Erdogan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The death toll after an explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern Bartin province on Friday has reached 41, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 58 of the 110 people working in the mine when the blast occurred were rescued by the teams or got out by themselves.

Soylu also said one miner was discharged from hospital while 10 were still receiving treatment in Bartin and Istanbul. Authorities said Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident but initial indications were that the blast was caused by firedamp, a term referring to methane in coal mines.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said a fire in the mine was largely contained but fire isolation and cooling efforts were continuing after the incident that took place 350 metres (0.2 miles) below ground. In 2014, 301 workers were killed in Turkey 's worst ever mining disaster in the western town of Soma, 350 kms (217 miles) south of Istanbul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022