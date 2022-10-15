Poland's PERN: pumping of crude oil in Druzhba pipeline has been restored
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:25 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Saturday that the pumping of crude oil in the damaged Druzhba pipeline has been restored.
"PERN's technical services restored the full functionality of the damaged pipeline used to deliver crude oil to the company's German customers on Saturday," PERN said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement