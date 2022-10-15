Left Menu

Georgieva says confident that IMF will 'back up' Egypt, Tunisia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:02 IST
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said she would meet on Saturday with delegations from Egypt and Tunisia and was confident the global lender would be "backing them up."

Georgieva said the IMF had provided about $90 billion to 16 countries since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine, but still had $700 billion of lending capacity and was now seeing a larger number of countries seeking help.

The fund was now examining abut 28 requests, she said, adding that the IMF was also looking for other ways to provide funding to countries in need.

