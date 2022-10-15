Left Menu

CGT union votes to continue strike at TotalEnergies' French refineries

The CGT union at the centre of a weeks-long strike at French oil major TotalEnergies voted on Saturday to continue the walkout, CGT union representative Fabien Cros said. Despite the government requisitioning key refinery staff to get petrol flowing again, nearly a third of gas stations still have supply problems.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:04 IST
CGT union votes to continue strike at TotalEnergies' French refineries

The CGT union at the centre of a weeks-long strike at French oil major TotalEnergies voted on Saturday to continue the walkout, CGT union representative Fabien Cros said.

Despite the government requisitioning key refinery staff to get petrol flowing again, nearly a third of gas stations still have supply problems. Energy ministry data on Saturday showed 27.3% of French petrol stations are facing supply problems, down from 28.5% the previous day and 30.85% on Wednesday, when requisitioning started.

TotalEnergies' more moderate CFDT and CFE-CGC unions - which represent a majority of employees - have said they agreed a 7% pay rise and a bonus payment of between 3,000 euros and 6,000 euros ($2,921-$5,842). TotalEnergies confirmed the agreement on Friday. Though the deal is legally binding under French law, the CGT stand-off means strike action could continue for some time yet.

The CGT previously said it wanted a 10% wage rise, citing inflation and the company's windfall profits from the global energy crisis.

Also Read: India-France partnership is of equals and it is a partnership to boost each other's strategic autonomy: French envoy Emmanuel Lenain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022