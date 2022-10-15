Left Menu

R K Singh seeks states cooperation to achieve Rs 50 lakh cr investment in power sector in next decade

New Delhi, Oct 15 PTIUnion Power Minister R K Singh on Saturday sought states cooperation to achieve the investment target of Rs 50 lakh crore in the power sector against the backdrop of estimates of doubling of electricity demand in the next decade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:11 IST
R K Singh seeks states cooperation to achieve Rs 50 lakh cr investment in power sector in next decade
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI)Union Power Minister R K Singh on Saturday sought states' cooperation to achieve the investment target of Rs 50 lakh crore in the power sector against the backdrop of estimates of doubling of electricity demand in the next decade. Singh chaired the conference of power and renewable energy ministers of state/ UTs held on 14th and 15th October 2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. ''The Union Minister sought the cooperation from the states in achieving the ambitious goals that are set before the power sector,'' an official statement said.

According to the statement, ensuring 24x7 reliable electricity supply is critical to ensure the socioeconomic development of the country. The electricity demand in the country is set to double in the next decade and necessary capital investment, estimated over Rs 50 lakh crore, across power generation, transmission and distribution will be required to cater to such demand, it stated. It is therefore essential to source funding for these investments from multiple sources, it also stated. To ensure future energy security, implementation of energy storage including BESS (battery energy storage system) and Pumped Storage Hydro projects should be taken up on priority. Future technologies including Green Hydrogen, Off Shore Wind, Off-grid and Decentralized Renewable Energy (DRE) applications need to be adapted.

Attracting large-scale investments requires ensuring ease of doing business in the country for effective private-sector participation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022