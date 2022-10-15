Left Menu

After Amul, Mother Dairy too raises milk prices by Rs 2 citing rising input costs

Mother Dairy hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre across the Delhi-NCR citing rising input prices, officials informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:32 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Mother Dairy hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre across the Delhi-NCR citing rising input prices, officials informed on Saturday. A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the decision was taken because of the constant surge in the price of raw materials over the past two months.

"The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs. 3/kg in the last two months alone, owing to multifold increase in varied input costs. Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson also informed that the price hike will be effective from October 16.

We are therefore compelled to revise prices to support farmers and ensure the availability of quality milk for consumers. In our endeavour to limit this impact on consumers, we are only revising the prices of Full Cream and Cow Milk variants by Rs. 2/litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022 Earlier today, Amul cooperative also announced a hike of Rs 2 per litre in the prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk across all the states except Gujarat.

The officials of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) informed about the hike. RS Sodhi, the Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name 'Amul' informed about the new rate card.

With the hike, the price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 61 per litre to Rs 63 per litre. Earlier in August, the renowned milk brand cited a rise in input costs and increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

