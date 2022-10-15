Chhattisgarh: Two elephants found dead in forest in Balrampur, Raigarh

Two wild elephants were found dead in separate districts of Chhattisgarh, forest officials said on Saturday.

While a male elephant was found dead in Balrampur district this morning, the rotten carcass of another male jumbo was recovered in Raigarh district on Friday evening, they said.

Balrampur Divisional Forest Officer Vivekanand Jha said, the pachyderm that was found dead in the plantation area of Ramanujganj forest range had been roaming in the area since last two weeks.

''Prima facie, it seems the elephant, between 30-35 years old, suffered injuries after falling while descending from an adjacent hill. The exact cause of death will be known from the autopsy report,'' he added.

In Raigarh, the carcass of an elephant was found near Khentabahari village under Chhal range and post mortem was underway to find the cause of death, said Abhishek Jogawat, DFO of Dharamjaigarh division.

Chhattisgarh has reported 45 elephant deaths in the last four years, most of these taking place in northern areas like Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea.

The causes range from ailments and age to electrocution, officials said.

