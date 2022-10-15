Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 20:47 IST
Security agencies on high alert, multi-layered arrangements in place for Interpol General Assembly event in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 90th Interpol general assembly meeting and Diwali festival, the security agencies and Delhi police are on high alert in the national capital. A senior official informed that recently a meeting was held to discuss security and possible threats during the four-day long event in which 195 countries are likely to participate and the ongoing festive season in the country.

"The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Delhi Police and other concerned agencies. In the meeting, security was hotels where delegations will stay, travel route and security measures at the venue where the meeting will be held was discussed in details," he said. More than 4,000 Delhi police personnel from security units and others from Crime Branch, local police stations, para-military and reserve police personnel have been deployed for the security of the event scheduled to be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi between October 18-21. A control room has been set up for monitoring of CCTVs.

Security of hotels like The Lalit, Shangri-la, Hyatt Regency, The Imperial and other five-stars in New Delhi and South West Delhi areas have been taken over by Delhi Police. "We have deployed Delhi Police personnel in and around hotels where delegations will stay during the event. Cops in plain clothes have also been deployed to keep watch on any suspicious movement or any unverified person at the locations," he said.

The security of hotels and the venue has been taken over by the police from Saturday onwards. A senior Delhi police officer said that along with the security of the event, they have simultaneously put other police stations in the national capital on high alert because of the Diwali festivals. Orders have been issued for stringent security arrangements, intensified patrolling, and vehicle checking.

A composite security system has been set up in and around Pragati Maidan and the JLN stadium event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the event. The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body, comprising representatives from each of the 195 member countries which meets annually.

Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus and senior ministry officials. (ANI)

