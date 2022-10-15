Following are the top stories at 9.15 PM: NATION DEL43 LDALL SAIBABA SC suspends Bombay HC order acquitting Saibaba, others in Maoist links case; stays their release, convicts to remain in jail New Delhi/Nagpur: The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended the Bombay High Court order acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba and five others in an alleged Maoist links case, saying the merits of the case was not considered while granting them the relief.

DEL44 HUNGER-LD INDEX-INDIA India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, govt calls it attempt to taint country's image New Delhi: India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022, much behind its South Asia neighbours, with the child wasting rate at 19.3 per cent, the highest in the world.

DEL40 JK-PANDIT-3RDLD SHOT Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by militants in J-K's Shopian; L-G, political parties condemn attack Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead allegedly by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

CAL17 BH-NITISH-BOAT COLLISION Nitish Kumar's boat collides with JP Setu pillar, all safe onboard Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape on Saturday when the steamer carrying him collided with a pillar of JP Setu here when he went to inspect Chhath Ghat on the bank of the Ganga.

DEL42 PM-CSIR-LD MEETING PM calls upon industry, research bodies to work with greater integration to address energy needs New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the industry, academic and research organisations to work seamlessly with greater integration to address India's energy needs and foster circular economy for sustainable development.

KA-2LD YATRA Rahul says Karnataka BJP regime ''anti-SC-ST'', alleges it is a ''commission'' govt Ballari (KTK): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is a ''40 per cent commission'' government.

MDS25 TN-DMK LD-HINDI PROTEST DMK warns of protest in Delhi if Hindi imposed on TN Chennai: Ruling DMK's youth wing secretary and Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin on Saturday warned that the party would stage a protest against the BJP-led Centre in Delhi if Hindi is thrust upon Tamil Nadu. DCM40 BIZ-LD-GADKARI-STATE-HIGHWAYS Centre eyeing state highways with high traffic for lane expansion, toll collection: Nitin Gadkari Mumbai: The Centre is mulling a scheme under which it will take over state highways having high-traffic density for expansion, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

DEL41 CBI-DHFL CBI files charge sheet against DHFL's ex-CMD Kapil Wadhawan, 74 others New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) CMD Kapil Wadhawan and 74 others in connection with a Rs 34,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Saturday.

BUSINESS DEL37 BIZ-LD-MILK PRICES Amul, Mother Dairy hike prices of certain milk variants by Rs 2 per litre New Delhi: Leading milk suppliers Amul and Mother Dairy have increased prices of full cream milk by Rs 2 per litre citing a rise in input costs.

DEL39 BIZ-LD WINDFALL TAX Tax on windfall profit on crude oil, export of diesel, ATF hiked New Delhi: The government on Saturday hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil by more than a third while doubling the rate on export of diesel and re-introducing the levy on overseas shipment of jet fuel (ATF) in line with rise in international oil prices.

LEGAL LGD12 GREEN-KARNATAKA-COMPENSATION NGT directs Karnataka govt to pay Rs 2,900 cr for improper solid, liquid waste management New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Karnataka government to pay Rs 2,900 crore as environmental compensation for improper management of solid and liquid waste. FOREIGN FGN44 US-BIDEN-PAK-LD NUKES Pak with N-weapons without cohesion is 'one of the most dangerous nations in the world': President Biden Washington: US President Joe Biden has said Pakistan is “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as it has “nuclear weapons without cohesion”.

FGN41 LANKA-INDIA-SOLAR Sri Lanka to use Indian credit line for rooftop solar panels at govt buildings, religious places Colombo: Facing widespread protests over high electricity tariffs, the Sri Lankan government on Saturday announced that it will use an Indian credit line of USD 100 million to pay for roof top solar panels at state buildings and religious institutions.

FGN40 EGYPT-JAISHANKAR-MEETING Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with his Egyptian counterpart Cairo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry here on Saturday and the two leaders discussed regional developments and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.

