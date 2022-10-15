Left Menu

Tusker found dead in Chhattisgarh's Ramanujganj forest

A tusker was found dead at Ramanujganj forest in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Saturday, an official said.

ANI | Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 15-10-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 22:24 IST
Tusker found dead in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tusker was found dead at Ramanujganj forest in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Saturday, an official said. Chief Conservator of Forest Anurag Shrivastava told ANI that the tusker had come from the Wadrafnagar forest range to the Ramanujganj forest area on October 9. It damaged the crops of farmers in the area. The forest employees were continuously monitoring the movement of the tusker.

On Saturday morning, the employees found the footprint of the tusker and they started a search on the basis of it. During this, they found the carcass of the elephant lying in the bushes. According to prima facie evidence, the death of the tusker seemed to be due to slipping from the hilly slope, he added.

The team of veterinary doctors, who reached for the post-mortem, said that infection was found in the lungs and liver of the elephant. Following this, the blood and urine of the elephant were sent to Rae Bareli Lab for further examination. The reason for the actual death would be known only after the PM report, the officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

