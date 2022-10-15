Left Menu

Clinical features, treatment received by children are inadequate to determine aetiology: DCGI replies to WHO

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday replied to World Health Organisation (WHO) and said as per the recently formed technical committee, the clinical features and the treatment received by the children as shared by WHO so far are inadequate to determine the aetiology.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 22:33 IST
Clinical features, treatment received by children are inadequate to determine aetiology: DCGI replies to WHO
DCGI Chief Dr VG Somani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj And Sahil Pandey Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday replied to World Health Organisation (WHO) and said as per the recently formed technical committee, the clinical features and the treatment received by the children as shared by WHO so far are inadequate to determine the aetiology.

Aetiology is the scientific study of the causes of disease. In a response to WHO, DCGI chief Dr VG Somani said, "Committee in its first meeting has examined the reports or communications so far received from WHO and has made the following observations: The clinical features and the treatment received by the children as shared by WHO so far are inadequate to determine the aetiology."

The response also mentioned that details of initial illness, signs and symptoms, duration of anuria in the cases, results of laboratory investigations conducted including various markers and parameters, specific investigations for DG and EG (diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol) on clinical samples of the patients, treatment received before and after hospitalization at the tertiary hospital in Gambia, treatment received before and after Acute kidney injury (AKI) was suspected and reasons thereof, the names and brands of the drug formulations used in the treatment before & after hospitalization, their manufacturers, their expiry and any other relevant information in each of the cases, are necessary. Somani mentioned that in respect of the investigations carried out as shared by WHO so far, require more detailed information e.g. the number of stool samples collected and analysed.

"The number of children with a similar clinical presentation to AKI (Acute Kidney Injury) from whom the biological samples were collected, details of the product samples collected and tested (with their compositions, manufacturers) which were reported to be negative for EG and DEG, the details of cases who received these products etc. are required to analyse the events to test method adopted for testing of samples," Somani added in the observation. In the end, DCGI requested WHO to share the report on causal relations along with the above details, as observed by the said Technical Committee at the earliest for further examination and follow-up action at our level.

The first meeting of the four-membered committee to examine the World Health Organisation's report regarding Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd was held on Thursday. The committee comprises technical experts- Dr YK Gupta, Vice Chairperson of the Standing National Committee on Medicines (chair); Dr Pragya Yadav, Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Virology (ICMR -NIV) in Pune; Dr Arti Bahl, Division of Epidemiology, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in New Delhi, and AK Pradhan, JDC(I) in Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Notably, the production of cough syrups by Maiden Pharmaceuticals was suspended on Wednesday, however, its lab report is awaited. Somani did mention in his reply that the manufacturing site has been inspected, test reports of sampled products from the laboratory are awaited and all the manufacturing activities of the manufacturer in question have been stopped.

He later added that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had constituted a Committee of Technical Experts to examine and analyze the details of the adverse event reports and all related details shared by / to be shared by WHO and to recommend follow-up action. According to the media reports, Atlanta-based Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd which has permission to export medicines to West Africa's Gambia had ordered combined cough syrup bottles that were purchased from Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022