Postage stamps connect us with past, help preserve history: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural and spiritual traditions need to be preserved through postage stamps and 'special covers' issued by the Postal department so that the next generation can be taught about it more easily and broadly, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Inaugurating the 12th State Level Philatelic Exhibition, "UPHILEX-2022," being organised by the Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from October 15 to October 17, 2022, at Lalit Kala Academy, Aliganj, the Chief Minister said, "Philately was once an area of great interest. Today, there are more than 300 frames on display here. I have got the opportunity to see all the stamps and covers that have been issued by the Postal department since Independence."

Congratulating the Postal department, Adityanath said, "The department has done a great job by connecting the past with the present through such exhibitions as it is a great medium to enhance our knowledge about our history along with our present." He further said that this antique collection also highlights the use of technology and the value of money at the time.

"Owing to the special covers, today we are fortunate to be able to see the 14 most significant regions of UP that Lord Ram travelled through during his exile to the forest. This collection serves both as a connection to the past as well as a source of information and entertainment. This antique collection also highlights the use of technology and the value of money at the time," said the CM. He said that a postage stamp issued about a specific event or legend helps in preserving history adding that it helps in expanding the younger generation's knowledge about history while serving as a medium for entertainment.

The CM went on to say that Lord Ram spent 12 of his 14 years of exile in Uttar Pradesh and Chitrakoot is a witness to this. "The postage stamp serves to preserve history by making Lord Ram's period of exile and how he worked to provide a safe environment to the society of that time, visible", Yogi pointed out.

The CM said that he has been told that annexures pertaining to 6 significant locations connected to Lord Buddha will be released on October 17. "Lord Buddha gave his first teaching in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. UP was where Lord Buddha spent most Chaturmas. In Uttar Pradesh, Kushinagar, Kaushambi, and Sankisa are the three key centres connected to Lord Buddha. There are six significant locations connected to Lord Buddha in the state. Followers of Buddhism visit these places. The land of Buddha will always be viewed with hope for amity and compassion whenever the world's humanity will face a crisis," he said.

Maintaining that the soul of India's spiritual and cultural heritage resides in UP, Adityanath said, "Kumbh received widespread acclaim, and UNESCO designated it as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. When the locations of the Kumbh are discussed, Prayagraj is the focus of attention." Listing the contribution of bravehearts of Uttar Pradesh in the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said that special covers and postage stamps can help increase children's interest in history.

It will also enhance their knowledge and motivate them to collect stamps, he added. "We also have the most fertile land and water resources. Although the weather is better now, 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh are currently flood-affected. We can use postage stamps to raise awareness of people also", CM Yogi pointed out.

The Chief Minister stated that special covers and postage stamps are necessary to safeguard the cultural and spiritual traditions of UP. People can readily grasp an event that is explained using graphics and photographs, he remarked. (ANI)

