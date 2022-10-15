Three Andhra capitals announced to create enmity between people, says TDP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) criticised the decision of three capitals in the state at a round table meeting of state TDP leaders on Saturday. TDP state president Achchennaidu said during the meeting that the announcement of three capitals in the state is being made to create "enmity" between the people.

"Three capitals have been announced only to create enmity between the people. If Jagan had accepted Amaravati as capital earlier then why is he opposing it now, that too when Amaravati is equidistant from all the regions?" he asked. He further said that TDP will be winning the assembly polls in 2024.

"Chandrababu Naidu had brought governance to the people. As per the surveys, TDP will be winning the Assembly polls in 2024," he added. Former Andhra Minister Ayyannapatra attacked CM Jagan for doing "perverted" politics.

"TDP wants to make Visakhapatnam as capital even after initially agreeing to make Amaravati as capital. Jagan always does perverted politics. Rs 25,000 crores worth of assets has already been pledged in Visakhapatnam. What will be protected in the name of Visakha Conservative Committee Chairman?" he asked. TDP MP Rammohan Naidu raised the issue of Uttarandhra fishermen and the Visakha Railway zone.

"Why the Uttarandhra YCP leaders are not talking about the Visakha Railway zone anymore now, the YCP leaders are talking about resigning. I will tell you how to resign. Why did they not resign from the steel plant? Uttarandhra has now been handed over to Vijayasai Reddy. How will justice will be given to the Uttarndhra fishermen?" he asked. Former Andhra Home Minister Chinarajappa also alleged the Andhra CM of changing his word on Visakhapatnam.

"Jagan's lands were identified during the padayatra. He started looting the state in two and a half years. Now, he is provoking the people of Uttarandhra and is creating national chaos," he asked. (ANI)

