Left Menu

Three Andhra capitals announced to create enmity between people, says TDP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) criticised the decision of three capitals in the state at a round table meeting of state TDP leaders on Saturday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-10-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 22:39 IST
Three Andhra capitals announced to create enmity between people, says TDP
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) criticised the decision of three capitals in the state at a round table meeting of state TDP leaders on Saturday. TDP state president Achchennaidu said during the meeting that the announcement of three capitals in the state is being made to create "enmity" between the people.

"Three capitals have been announced only to create enmity between the people. If Jagan had accepted Amaravati as capital earlier then why is he opposing it now, that too when Amaravati is equidistant from all the regions?" he asked. He further said that TDP will be winning the assembly polls in 2024.

"Chandrababu Naidu had brought governance to the people. As per the surveys, TDP will be winning the Assembly polls in 2024," he added. Former Andhra Minister Ayyannapatra attacked CM Jagan for doing "perverted" politics.

"TDP wants to make Visakhapatnam as capital even after initially agreeing to make Amaravati as capital. Jagan always does perverted politics. Rs 25,000 crores worth of assets has already been pledged in Visakhapatnam. What will be protected in the name of Visakha Conservative Committee Chairman?" he asked. TDP MP Rammohan Naidu raised the issue of Uttarandhra fishermen and the Visakha Railway zone.

"Why the Uttarandhra YCP leaders are not talking about the Visakha Railway zone anymore now, the YCP leaders are talking about resigning. I will tell you how to resign. Why did they not resign from the steel plant? Uttarandhra has now been handed over to Vijayasai Reddy. How will justice will be given to the Uttarndhra fishermen?" he asked. Former Andhra Home Minister Chinarajappa also alleged the Andhra CM of changing his word on Visakhapatnam.

"Jagan's lands were identified during the padayatra. He started looting the state in two and a half years. Now, he is provoking the people of Uttarandhra and is creating national chaos," he asked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022