Odisha State Cabinet abolishes contractual system of recruitment permanently

Odisha State Cabinet decided to abolish the contractual system of recruitment permanently, on Saturday, which will benefit 57,000 employees. The notification will be issued on Sunday, said a press release.

"The notification will come out tomorrow. More than 57,000 employees will be benefited. The Government will spend approximately Rs 1,300 crore per annum. This decision brings early Diwali for their family members," added the press release. "Even today, many states have no regular recruitment, and they continue with the contractual recruitment system. But in Odisha, the era of contractual recruitment has come to an end. I was waiting for this moment," as per the statement.

According to the press release, the chief minister said that the post super cyclone situation and the fragile financial conditions were the biggest challenges for him. The state was running on overdraft. The Government was dependent on the Reserve Bank of India for wages and means, Patnaik further stated. "It was indeed a black period for the Odisha economy. The state exchequer was empty. There was tremendous pressure on our economy. We lagged behind in various fields including health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation and many others. Our priority then was to bring improvement in all these sectors within our limited resources," it stated.

Government Recruitment was stopped completely. We were forced to abolish Government posts and it was harrowing for me. The youths of my state were running from pillar to post for employment with the government. He lamented that he was really very sad. The only thing that was on top of my mind was- when would the situation improve? When would our children get regular recruitment in state government?" it further stated, Patnaik stated.

"The blessings of Lord Jagannath and the support of all of you have all along been our biggest strength. With better financial management and good governance, the situation started to improve slowly," he said. "The contractual recruitment system started in 2013. It was, too, a difficult decision for me. Now our economy has improved significantly. Odisha has created a new identity for itself in the field of development in the country. Last year, we substituted the contractual recruitment posts with the initial appointee," he further stated.

Today, Odisha is moving ahead with confidence. A strong and empowered Odisha. This is a golden moment in the history of Odisha, he added. "In this context, I would like to suggest all Government employees work sincerely. Serve the people with commitment. Follow the 5-T initiative of Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time and Transformation diligently while discharging your duty," he said.

"Work hard to enhance the image of Odisha, and play a significant role in the transformation of Odisha," he further said. (ANI)

