Bus depots, railway stations witness huge crowds as candidates return from UP PET 2022 exam

A huge rush of passengers was witnessed at bus depots and railway stations on Saturday evening after a large number of candidates returned from their centres after the UP PET 2022 exam. Some of the candidates told ANI, "We came from Ghazipur. All the buses and trains were full while we came, and they are full even now. Not many arrangements were made for commuting."

Students at the Kanpur Central Railway station said that they were standing throughout in the train as there were no seats and no sleeping arrangements at the station. "The trains are jam-packed. We are tired and we are in this city since yesterday. There is no arrangement for sleeping anywhere at the station. Nobody got a seat on the train and we kept on standing. The situation is very difficult," the students said.

The students at the Lucknow Charbagh Railways Station said that they have to give exams tomorrow also, so they want to reach their homes on time. The students were extremely disappointed with the Railways. They complained that they didn't even receive proper notice from the Railways regarding the timings of the trains. They also requested the administration and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make special arrangements for them.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) North Railways, Rekha Sharma ordered special trains for the students from Prayagraj to Lucknow and from Ayodhya to several districts. Because of this, the crowd at Lucknow was comparatively lesser as compared to the other stations. UP PET exam, commonly known as UPSSSC PET, is held annually. All the matriculate candidates are eligible for the examination. The exam is held to fill the vacancies in the Group B and Group C posts.

UPSSSC is a two-tier examination system, after which the students are shortlisted for the mains exam, skill test and physical test. (ANI)

