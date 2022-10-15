Left Menu

Google manager 'taken hostage, married off forcibly'; case registered

A Google manager was allegedly taken hostage and forcibly married to a girl under Kamla Nagar police station limits in Bhopal, an official said on Saturday.

15-10-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Google manager was allegedly taken hostage and forcibly married to a girl under Kamla Nagar police station limits in Bhopal, an official said on Saturday. The victim, Ganesh Shankar, is a senior manager at Google in Bengaluru. He came in contact with the girl, Sujata, a resident of Bhopal during his MBA studies at IIM Shillong.

Shankar told police that he was called to Bhopal by keeping him in dark and then forcibly given intoxicants to marry her. During this, Sujata and her family members had clicked some photographs, on the basis of which they were demanding Rs 40 lakh. They were threatening to implicate him in a false case if he failed to give money, he alleged. Kamla Nagar police station in-charge Anil Kumar Vajpai said that acting on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against four people under sections 294, 323, 342, 384, 506 and 34 of IPC.

The accused include Sujata, her father Kamlesh Singh, her brother Shaivesh Singh and her brother-in-law Vijendra Kumar. The efforts were on to arrest the accused, Vajpai added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

