CEZ: Dukovany nuclear power plant Unit 2 disconnected from grid
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-10-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 00:01 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
CEZ disconnected Dukovany nuclear power plant Unit 2 from the grid on Saturday after technicians detected a problem in one of the unit's auxiliary systems, the utility said.
The state-owned CEZ said that the duration of the unplanned outage will be determined after the unit cools down and the affected system is checked.
