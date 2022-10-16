Left Menu

CEZ: Dukovany nuclear power plant Unit 2 disconnected from grid

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-10-2022 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

CEZ disconnected Dukovany nuclear power plant Unit 2 from the grid on Saturday after technicians detected a problem in one of the unit's auxiliary systems, the utility said.

The state-owned CEZ said that the duration of the unplanned outage will be determined after the unit cools down and the affected system is checked.

