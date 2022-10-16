Left Menu

Xi vows to prioritise environment, protect nature and promote green lifestyles

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 09:21 IST
President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China will give priority to protecting the environment and promoting green consumption, production and lifestyles, saying the protection of nature was essential to building a modern socialist country.

In a speech opening the twice-a-decade ruling Communist Party Congress, Xi said China had made progress in tackling environmental problems and vowed to "basically eliminate" heavy air and water pollution while bringing soil contamination under control.

He vowed to continue an "energy revolution" and promote the clean use of coal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

