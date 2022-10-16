China will promote common prosperity, improve wealth distribution - Xi
President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China will solidly promote common prosperity, improve the system of wealth distribution and accelerate the development of a housing system based on both home rental and purchases.
China will "increase the income of low income-earners, expand the middle-income class, regulate the order of income distribution and regulate the mechanism of wealth accumulation," Xi said at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.
Xi said China should step up building a housing system where people can buy and rent homes supplied by various entities and through multiple channels.
