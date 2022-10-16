Hyderabad: Cyber Police apprehends two foreigners for duping women over social media platforms

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Saturday arrested two foreign nationals from the national capital accused of duping a woman on social media site. The accused were identified as Allote Peter (Ghana) and Romance Joshua (Nigeria).

A case was registered by the Hyderabad Police after a woman- prey of duping- filed a complaint against the accused. The former Allote Peter introduced himself as Oscar Leone a doctor from the USA and started developing a friendship with the victim through continuous conversation over a social media platform. The accused later told her that he was sending a parcel containing gold Jewelry, electronic gadgets, and some cash, officials said.

"Following this, the latter person Romance Joshua duped the victim woman after posing himself as an official from the customs department of Delhi International Airport and demanded her to pay the customs tax for the gifts she has received from Oscar Leon. A total of Rs.2.2 lakhs were collected from the victim for various charges", officials added. During the course of the investigation, the Cyber Crime police arrested the accused from the national capital.

On interrogation, it was revealed that they visited Delhi on a student VISA, created fake profiles on social media sites- Instagram and Facebook- using the photos of white people, and sent follow requests to women. Later they chat with mobile numbers starting with +1 and +44 numbers and make the victims believe that they are chatting with foreigners. The accused used to target women for this purpose.

They used to develop a friendship with the victim women after gaining their trust. And inform them that they are sending gifts as a token of their friendship. One accused sends photos of gold Jewellery, cellphones, laptops, cash, etc. While the other accused dupes the victims after being disguised as an official from the customs department of the International Airport, Delhi collects money from the victims in the name of customs duty, income tax, RBI charges, conversion Charges, etc.

Earlier, in September Mumbai Police arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to dupe a businessman by posing as officers of the Central Bureau (CBI).Four people pretending to be officials of CBI and police entered the office of Aastik Trading Centre in Goregaon and demanded Rs 5 lakh. After being informed police arrived at the spot and arrested four people. Fake CBI and Police ID cards were also recovered from them, the Goregaon Police said.The businessman told police that he needed around Rs 1.6 crore as loan and contacted a person and after some time the fake officials arrived at his office.

According to police there were cased registered against the four arrested at several police stations on charges of duping. As per police, the gang used to target rich businessmen and their modus operandi was to trap people by offering them loans and then conduct fake raids and demand money by pretending to be CBI and police officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)