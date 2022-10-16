Left Menu

Karnataka: Nine dead in head-on collision between two vehicles in Hassan

Nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle late Saturday night in Karnataka's Hassan district, police said.

ANI | Hassan (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-10-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 11:10 IST
Karnataka: Nine dead in head-on collision between two vehicles in Hassan
Nine people died in accident in Karnataka's Hassan district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle late Saturday night in Karnataka's Hassan district, police said. The accident happened near Gandhi Nagar in Arasikere Taluk, Hassan district.

Among the deceased, seven people were from the Salapura village and two were from the Doddihalli village. They have been identified as Druva (2 years) and Tanmay (10 years) from Doddahalli, and Leelavati (50 years), Chaitra (33 years), Samartha (10 years), Dimpy (12 years), Vandana (20 years), Doddiah (60 years) and Bharti (50 years) from the Salapura village, the officials said.

As per the officials, the family members were returning home after visiting Dharmasthala, Subrahmanya, and Hassanambe temples. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

