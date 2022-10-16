Left Menu

J-K: BJP chief Ravinder Raina condemns killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists and said that the conspiring culprits would be turned to dust.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 11:19 IST
J-K: BJP chief Ravinder Raina condemns killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian
BJP President of Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists and said that the conspiring culprits would be turned to dust. "All the conspiracies of Pakistan and terrorists will be made unsuccessful. Those who conspired to target a Kashmiri Pandit will have to bear the brunt. The Army-Police have put up check nakas, and the conspiring terrorists will be turned to dust," Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, succumbed to his injuries after militants opened fire at him while he was on his way to an orchard in Shopian. The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terrorist killing and assured that the perpetrators will be severely punished. "Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished," he said in a tweet.

Hours after the killing, terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for killing the Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sujit Kumar said, "A Kashmiri Pandit Puran Ji has been murdered. We are working on the case. KFF (Kashmir-freedom-fighters) has claimed the responsibility for it. We won't say anything for sure about it, yet. A guard was present here."

As per the eyewitnesses, only one person had targeted him and was in front of him. "In the initial investigation, eyewitnesses say that there was only one person who had targetted him and was in front of him. Nobody has spotted anyone else who might be hiding. Things will be clear, give us some time," said Kumar.

DIG Kumar further said, "We are ascertaining the reason, he had gone out on his scooter and had returned on it. He wasn't alone, they were two people. If the incident occurred in presence of the guard who was deployed here, action will cover not only him but all concerned officers in the area." The police investigation is underway and further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022