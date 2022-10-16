Odisha govt approves tenders of 4 major piped water supply projects

With an aim to boost the departments of skill development and technical education, general administration and public grievance, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday took some important decisions during the State Cabinet Meeting. In continuation to the historic announcements by Naveen Patnaik regarding the regularisation of contractual employees, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Principal Secretary General Administration and Public Grievance Surendra Kumar said that the cabinet approved the tenders for the construction of major piped water supply projects in 4 districts.

"These included two rural pipe water supply projects tendered around Rs.395.43 crores for Ranpur and Odagaon blocks of Nayagarh district; project for Ambabhona, Bhatil and Sohela blocks of Bargarh district; five projects for Tangi, Bhubaneswar, Balipatana and Balianata blocks of Khordha district; and, two projects for Thuamul Rampur and Kokara blocks of Kalahandi district," said Mahapatra. Mahapatra added that the Cabinet also approved waiver of rent of SDC and SDECs for the period from March, 2020 to October 2020 due to Covid-19; Rules for Odisha Group-B, C, and D Posts ( Repeal and Special Provisions)-2022; Amendment of Odisha Heads of Department of Recruitment and conditions of service of Junior Assts, ASOs, SOs Rules-2019; Combined Technical Service recruitment examination Rules; and, Combined post-graduate level recruitment examination for specialist posts service Rules-2022. The State Cabinet also decided to abolish the contractual system of recruitment permanently, on Saturday, which will benefit 57,000 employees.

The notification will be issued on Sunday, said a press release. "The notification will come out tomorrow. More than 57,000 employees will be benefited. The Government will spend approximately Rs 1,300 crore per annum. This decision brings early Diwali for their family members," added the press release.

"Even today, many states have no regular recruitment, and they continue with the contractual recruitment system. But in Odisha, the era of contractual recruitment has come to an end. I was waiting for this moment," as per the statement. According to the press release, the chief minister said that the post super cyclone situation and the fragile financial conditions were the biggest challenges for him. The state was running on overdraft. The Government was dependent on the Reserve Bank of India for wages and means, Patnaik further stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)