Delhi: Vagabond kills 70-year-old after being refused money for liquor, arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested one vagabond for allegedly killing a 70-year-old tea shop owner for refusing to give him money to consume liquor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 13:06 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested one vagabond for allegedly killing a 70-year-old tea shop owner for refusing to give him money to consume liquor. The police have identified the accused as Johan Kevat (44) alias Mastan alias Baba, a vagabond and knew the deceased "Chillar Baba" for the past eight to ten years.

The deceased used to run a tea stall at the Nigam Bodh Ghat. The accused has been booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said they received the information about a dead body lying in the pool of blood at the Yamuna Bank near Pahadi Ghat in Kashmere Gate on Friday. The crime team of North District and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Crime Team from Rohini inspected the spot and shifted the deceased's body to a hospital where he was declared "brought dead". The detailed investigation into the matter revealed that the suspect was moving alone on the river bank at odd hours following which more than 30 vagabonds were interrogated before the arrest of the actual accused who killed "Chillar Baba" by hitting him hard on his head with the help of a stick while he was asleep.

During the investigation, the accused Johan Kevat said that he used to earn by helping people visit Nigam Bodh Ghat and usually gave his earnings to the 70-year-old. He used to ask for money from him (Chillar Baba) as per his needs as he was "very intimidated" by him. Kevat told the Police that on an intervening night of Thursday and Friday when he asked him for the money for a drink, Chillar Baba refused and abused him verbally. Since he was not given his money for alcohol, an infuriated Kevat hit Chillar Baba on his head. After that, he threw the deceased's shawl into the Yamuna with the intent to destroy the evidence.

In course of the investigation, the police recovered a cloth having the accused's blood stains, the stick used for committing the crime, and the accused's Aadhar card. The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

