Algerian energy minister says OPEC output cut aims to stabilize markets -Ennahar TV
Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:08 IST
Algeria's energy minister said OPEC's latest decision to cut output was "historic" and aims to stabilize markets, Ennahar TV reported on Sunday.
Energy minister Mohamed Arkab, and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais expressed their full confidence in the organization's decision, according to the report.
