OPEC Sec Gen says oil markets are going through 'great fluctuations'

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that "oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations" during his two-day visit to Algiers.

Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.

