OPEC Sec Gen says oil markets are going through 'great fluctuations'
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:13 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that "oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations" during his two-day visit to Algiers.
Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.
