President Murmu undergoes successful cataract surgery
President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery on Sunday at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research), New Delhi.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery on Sunday at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research), New Delhi.
According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the Hospital.
President Murmu was on a two-day visit to Assam that concluded on Friday. During this, Murmu paid a visit to the shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
- Hospital
- Army
- Assam
- Guwahati
- Droupadi Murmu
- Murmu
- New Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
This Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati encourages people to read
Assam CM attends valedictory ceremony of South Asia Regional Junior Badminton Championship
India vs SA match at Guwahati 'sold out'
Assam govt falls short of paddy procurement target
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by