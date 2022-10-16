Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard apprehended Sri Lankan boat with 5 fishermen near Kanniyakumari

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday said that it had apprehended a fishing boat with five Sri Lankans off the Kanniyakumari coast in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:49 IST
Indian Coast Guard apprehended Sri Lankan boat with 5 fishermen (Photo: Indian Coast Guard Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday said that it had apprehended a fishing boat with five Sri Lankans off the Kanniyakumari coast in Tamil Nadu. In a sea-air coordinated operation, the Indian Coast Guard ship Shaurya apprehended a Sri Lankan fishing boat 74 nautical miles south of Kanyakumari.

"In a sea-air coordinated operation Indian Coast Guard ship Shaurya apprehended Sri Lankan fishing boat IMULA 0628 NBO alongwith 05 crew, 74 nautical miles south of Kanyakumari," the ICG said in a tweet. The ICG handed over the boat with five crew to the Coastal Security Group of Tuticorin for further investigation.

"Boat with 05 crew was handed over to Coastal Security Group, Tuticorin for further investigation," the Indian Coast Guard added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

