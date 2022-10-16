Oman says OPEC+ decisions based on purely economic considerations -tweet

Oman's energy ministry has said on Sunday that OPEC+ decisions are based on purely economic considerations, realities of supply and demand in the market.

OPEC+ output cut decision was important and necessary to reassure the market and support stability, the ministry added.

