Oman says OPEC+ decisions based on purely economic considerations -tweet
Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 17:02 IST
Oman's energy ministry has said on Sunday that OPEC+ decisions are based on purely economic considerations, realities of supply and demand in the market.
OPEC+ output cut decision was important and necessary to reassure the market and support stability, the ministry added.
