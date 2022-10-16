Left Menu

Elderly man trampled to death by elephant

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2022 18:24 IST
A 78-year-old man, who went missing was found dead near Masinagudi in Nilgiris district on Sunday, according to forest officials. They suspect he was killed by an elephant. Perumal had gone out for grazing his goats on Saturday and did not return since then, said the officials.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

