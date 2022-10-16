Elderly man trampled to death by elephant
A 78-year-old man, who went missing was found dead near Masinagudi in Nilgiris district on Sunday, according to forest officials. They suspect he was killed by an elephant. Perumal had gone out for grazing his goats on Saturday and did not return since then, said the officials.
