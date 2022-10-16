Left Menu

Biden will act 'methodically' in re-evaluating U.S.-Saudi relationship-Sullivan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 19:10 IST
Biden will act 'methodically' in re-evaluating U.S.-Saudi relationship-Sullivan
  • Country:
  • United States

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that President Joe Biden will act "methodically" in re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, but options include changes to security assistance to the major oil producer.

Sullivan, speaking on CNN, said Biden had no plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a G20 leaders summit in November and no changes were "imminent."

"And so the President isn't going act precipitously, he is going to act methodically, strategically and he's going to take his time to consult with members of both parties, and also to have an opportunity for Congress to return so that he can sit with them in person and work through the options,"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022