Launch of Hindi version of MBBS course books will bring positive change in country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the commencement of medical education in Hindi at Bhopal and said that this launch will bring a positive change in the country. The Prime Minister said that it will open multiple doors of opportunities for students.

"This launch in the field of medical education is going to bring a positive change in the country. With this, while lakhs of students will be able to study in their own language, many doors of opportunities will also open for them," PM Modi said while responding to the tweet of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah, in a first-of-its-kind step in the country, on Sunday, launched the Hindi version of MBBS course books in Bhopal.

"For the first time in the country, medical education is starting in Hindi, launching it in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)," Shah tweeted. While addressing the event, the Home Minister said, "Today is a very important day for the education sector of India. Whenever history will be written in the coming days, this day will be written in golden letters."

"Through the New Education Policy, PM Modi has given more emphasis to the mother tongue of students. This is a historic decision. Now under Modi Ji you can avail higher education in any language as per your comfort," Shah said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang were also present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language in the country. Initially, three subjects have been selected to be studied in Hindi which include Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry. A team of 97 experts have been working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi.

"It was not an easy task but we prepared it in very easy language. We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students," an expert involved in the translation told ANI. The expert further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.

Besides, several new line diagrams, tables and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable. Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CTs and MRIs diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)