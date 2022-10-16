Left Menu

Delhi-NCR air quality turns poor again; CAQM seeks strict implementation of measures to curb pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM on Sunday asked agencies to strictly implement measures under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan GRAP as the air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas slipped to the poor levels.GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.Delhis 24-hour air quality index AQI stood at 232 at 4 pm, worsening from 186 at 4 pm on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 20:02 IST
Delhi-NCR air quality turns poor again; CAQM seeks strict implementation of measures to curb pollution
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday asked agencies to strictly implement measures under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas slipped to the poor levels.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 232 at 4 pm, worsening from 186 at 4 pm on Saturday. It was 286 in Ghaziabad, 229 in Faridabad, 258 in Greater Noida, 231 in Gurugram and 258 in Noida.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi had recorded its first poor air day in over three months on October 5. A prolonged spell of rain thereafter suppressed farm fires and kept the air clean.

On October 10, Delhi breathed the cleanest air (AQI 41) since August 31, 2020.

''The sub-committee constituted for invoking actions under GRAP in its meeting held on October 5 decided to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage I of GRAP - (AQI 201-300). The order is still in force,'' the Union environment ministry said in a statement. Under Stage 1 (poor air quality), the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recommends stopping construction and demolition activities at sites having plot size equal to or more than 500 square metre that are not registered on the ''web portal'' of the respective states for remote monitoring of air pollution levels.

Project proponents are required to ensure proper implementation of guidelines for dust mitigation, management of construction and demolition waste and use of anti-smog guns at construction sites.

Agencies concerned are required to ensure periodic mechanized sweeping of roads and water sprinkling, and impose heavy fines for violation of the curbs on open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste.

The authorities are required to strictly enforce PUC (pollution under check) norms for vehicles and maintain a strict vigil to ensure that there are no burning incidents at landfills and dumpsites.

They also need to ensure that thermal power plants comply with emission norms and only approved fuel is used by industries, and stringent action is taken against violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022